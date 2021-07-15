SMF and Sola Media come together to distribute their new animation series ‘The Secret of Honey Hills’

The Secret of Honey Hills, a 52×7 minute CGI animated series, is a brand new detective comedy series produced by SMF Studio. The production of the animated series has been done using the Unreal Engine, a cutting edge technology that substantially speeds up series production time.

SMF Studio has signed an agreement with German distribution leaders Sola Media to distribute their brand new animation series worldwide.

The Secrets of Honey Hills is a detective comedy series for kids ages four to six. It features intriguing crime stories for kids to solve, challenging their curiosity and logical thinking. The series also underlines the importance of tolerance and patience for one another.

Sophie is a smart and classy owl who lives in Honey Hills, a small little town by the seaside. In the idyllic village, squirrels, hedgehogs and bears live peacefully side by side. But even in this quiet place, sometimes mysterious and unexplainable events happen: a burglar in Lucy’s house, mean bike thieves or anonymous guests. When there is a case to solve, the neighbours call for Sophie and her brilliant detective mind. Together with her assistant, the sharp squirrel Chink, she reveals the truth, uncovering the most tangled affairs.

“The Secrets of the Honey Hills is an unusual animated series not only for Russian audiences, but for the whole world as the genre of children’s detective stories is quite rare in animation. For young viewers the project will not only be a captivating show, but also provide an opportunity to develop analytical skills,” said SMF Studio chairman of the board Yuliana Slashcheva. “We were initially aimed at creating a universal animated series for an international audience: all the characters and plot of the series will be clear to kids in all corners of the world. And with such a large and experienced partner as Sola Media, the series will certainly be a success. We are very pleased with our cooperation and look forward to its productive development.”

“The Secrets of the Honey Hills combines important educational values and logical thinking challenges with entertaining stories and lovable characters, and we can’t wait to share them with kids around the world,” said Sola Media MD Solveig Langland.

Sola Media will be the exclusive distributor of the series worldwide, handling international promotion and sales.