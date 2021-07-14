Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Netflix announced multi-year licencing deal for animated features

Netflix and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) announced a multi-year, exclusive licensing deal in the U.S. for animated feature films. The Netflix window will begin after a four month window on Peacock, the in-house streaming service launched by Universal parent company Comcast in 2020. This new agreement builds upon Netflix’s pre-existing Illumination output deal with Universal to now include DreamWorks Animation. Tentpoles such as Minions: The Rise of Gru, DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys, and Puss In Boots: The Last Wish will be among the initial 2022 offerings.

As part of the deal, Netflix will also license rights to the full animated and live action slate from UFEG about four years after the release as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast movie library.

Netflix director of Studio Licensing Colin Morawski said, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with UFEG to bring more films from Illumination and DreamWorks Animation to our Netflix audience, as we’ve seen with our own slate, Netflix families love watching and re-watching animated films, and this deal allows us to expand our library to bring our audience more of what they want to watch.”

UFEG vice chairman and chief distribution officer Peter Levinsohn said, “Netflix has been a terrific partner and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship. Universal Filmed Entertainment Group produces some of the biggest animated franchises and boldest originals from some of the most influential, impactful and inspiring creators in the industry. This exciting agreement further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as they grow their audiences and deliver the very best in entertainment.”

The Netflix announcement comes a week after Universal announced it was moving its pay-one window for feature films from HBO to Peacock in an effort to bolster the new services. The studio also recently signed a licensing deal for its live-action features with Amazon’s Prime Video and IMDB TV.





