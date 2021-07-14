All-new animated series of ‘CoCoMelon’ and ‘Little Baby Bum’ arriving on Netflix

Netflix and Moonbug Entertainment announced an all-new animated preschool series and specials based on the hit children’s animation properties CoComelon and Little Baby Bum which are all set to premiere worldwide in 2022.

The streaming giant has ordered three seasons (24 x seven-minute episodes) of CoComelon Lane, which will feature the CoComelon characters, bringing new adventures from JJ and his best friends as they experience life’s big moments as little kids.

Moonbug co-founder & CEO René Rechtman said, “With so many options available to kids and families, the popularity of Moonbug’s series on Netflix speaks volumes,with original shows to fan-favorites like CoComelon and Little Baby Bum leading the charge, we want to give viewers even more opportunities to connect through their favorite characters, stories and nursery rhymes.”

The new series Little Baby Bum: Music Time’s first season (48 x seven minutes episodes) will premiere in 2023 inviting preschoolers at home into their first exploration of rhythms, sounds, instruments and other music fundamentals.

Both the CoComelon and Little Baby Bum library catalogs will be available on Netflix.

Audiences from around the world enjoy CoComelon, which has hit Top 10 on Netflix in 29 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Philippines, South Africa, Canada and Australia.

Netflix director of original animation Heather Tilert commented, “CoComelon and Little Baby Bum are loved by kids and families all over the globe. We’re thrilled to partner with Moonbug to expand the worlds of both shows, and to bring our youngest viewers even more songs, stories, and adventures from some of their favorite animated friends.”

Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular kids’ titles in the world. Moonbugs lineup includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko’s Garage, ARPO and many more which are available in 27 languages. In just three years, it has become a kids programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, which is distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Tencent, Youku and Roku.