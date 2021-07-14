Disney+ Hotstar attracts a 23 per cent SVOD market share in Q2 2021: JustWatch report

Animation has driven the use of OTTs and vice versa. The animation and visual effects industry in India has been steadily gaining acceptance and has projected Indian talent abroad. In 2016, according to KPMG reports, the animation and visual effects industry grew by 16.4 per cent, and the number has become increasingly high thanks to the demand for animation content for the Indian market through platforms and OTT applications.

JustWatch is an international streaming guide that helps over 20 million users per month to find something great to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and others across 52 countries. It is not a TV streaming service itself and you won’t be able to stream anything from within it. However, it does offer a handy place to browse everything that is available to stream elsewhere, meaning you don’t have to check apps individually to find what you’re looking for.

Their recent survey on the market share development displayed the following results as per Q2 2021:

– Disney+ Hotstar saw the strongest growth, while Netflix and Prime Video had marginal changes. Out of the local streaming services, Zee5 was the only one to not lose market share through Q2.

– Disney+ Hotstar earned a decent lead over Prime Video and Netflix, and is 2.5x bigger than the fourth biggest player in India, Zee5. Zee5 holds a four percent margin over the next biggest players, JioCinema and Sony Liv.

Big global players like Amazon Prime and Netflix have signed exclusive content licensing agreements with several Indian studios and continue to vigorously seek to partner with Indian studios to create more content in Hindi and other regional languages.

Now, more and more children are using OTT platforms to watch videos, and local animation is a favourite not only for children in India, but in the world. OTT platforms have opened more doors for the animation studios as well.

Let us guide you through the top 10 animation movies and TV shows ruling the Indian charts on the OTT platforms currently (please note that the findings are based on JustWatch popularity score).

Here’s the list of the most-watched animated films in India presently:

1. Tom & Jerry

2. Luca

3. Space Jam

4. The Boss Baby

5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

6. The Simpsons: The Good, the Bart, and the Loki

7. Sing

8. The Croods

9. The Secret Life of Pets 2

10. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Here’s the list of the most-watched animated TV series and shows in India presently:

1. RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness

2. Monsters at Work

3. Rick and Morty

4. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

5. Marvel’s Ant-Man

6. My Hero Academia

7. The Bad Batch

8. South Park

9. Family Guy

10. Invincible

With children watching more animated content than ever before, it is the ideal time now to harness the power of good content to positively impact the generation of tomorrow. Animation can impart many lessons, as the rich history of the medium can attest to. From the timeless messages of love, family, and acceptance espoused by Disney’s vast library to Pixar’s handling of more mature themes such as the acceptance of loss and handling failure, there is no shortage of examples to draw from.

So, what about the growth rate of the OTT platforms? The numbers indicate that growth will continue for the rest of the year. The OTT sector in India is expected to reach Rs 24 billion by the end of 2021.