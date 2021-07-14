Animation studio A Productions receives double Daytime Emmy nominations

The Monster at the End of This Story

UK-based independent animation production studio A Productions is part of the team behind Sesame Workshop’s first-ever animated Sesame Street special – The Monster at the End of This Story – and spin-off YouTube short – Sesame Street: The Monster at the End of Your Story with Grover and Elmo – both of which have been nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards.

Sesame Workshop is the non-profit educational organisation behind Sesame Street and more than 50 years of award-winning children’s television. Both the animated special and YouTube short are based on Sesame Workshop’s all-time best-selling picture book The Monster at the End of This Book.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Children’s & Animation and Lifestyle categories which will be celebrated in two live-streamed events this weekend on 17 and 18 July 2021. The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognised outstanding achievement in daytime television programming since 1974.

The nominations include:

The Monster at the End of This Story was nominated in the Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program category. It was produced by Bristol-based A Productions with sound designed and mixed by Films@59. Eric Jacobson, as Grover, was nominated for Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program. This is the official special of Sesame Street’s 51st season, currently airing on HBO Max and coming to PBS KIDS this autumn.

Sesame Street: The Monster at the End of Your Story with Grover and Elmo, a YouTube spin-off short produced by A Productions, was nominated in the Outstanding Short Form Children’s Program category.

A Productions joint managing director Katherine McQueen said, “We are over the moon and proud that our wonderful team has helped create a Daytime Emmy award-nominated first-ever animated special for Sesame Street. This recognition is testament to the incredible energy, passion and commitment the team shows in everything they do and we congratulate everyone involved.”

Films at 59 dubbing mixer Richard Lambert said, “Over fifty years after Sesame Street was first broadcast, it was an honour to create the soundscape for this new animation. It was extremely important to us that the audio world was immediately familiar for regular Sesame Street viewers and generations of children that have grown up with it. Through Foley work, audio editing and processing we were able to build a rich sound world that connects with the viewer and brings the story to life.”

A Productions is an internationally recognised, creative-led, multi-discipline animation production studio with a strong track record for producing award-winning children’s content for broadcast. The studio’s team specialises in traditional and digital 2D stop frame, CGI, AFX, Flash and live action, both in studio and on location.