TEGC’s ninth edition comes to end with intriguing grand finale in Mumbai

Intensive and nerve-racking words best describe the grand finale of the ninth edition of one of the mega esports tournaments – the Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup (TEGC). Held on 26 November in Mumbai’s Infiniti Mall, Malad, the event occurred in a physical setting after two years. The gaming tournament that took place in four titles – Valorant, WCC3, Pokémon Unite and CS: GO, broke all its previous records with over 23,725 registrations.

The qualifiers from 26 September to 13 November gave out the top contenders. Finally, the prize pool of INR 12 lakh was split among the winning teams Gods Reign (Winner) and Revenant Esports (First Runner-up) for Pokémon Unite, teams Firedup Gaming (Winner) and Kingpins (First Runner-up) for CS:GO, Team Valor (Winner) for Valorant and Bhoi Tejaskumar Hasmukhbhai (Winner) for WCC3. Popular esports athletes and influencers Sid Joshi, Aman Jain and Yash Soni also became a part of the mega event.

The energy at the on-ground event was phenomenal, gaming enthusiasts from across the country gathered to witness the battlefield. For many, this was the first time to have a real-life experience of watching the gaming extravaganza. They interacted with Taiwanese brands and got a first-hand experience with advanced gaming gadgets, consoles and accessories. These brands were AIFA, AORUS, Cooler Master, CyberPower, D-Link, Ipevo, MSI, Optoma, Predator, Republic of Gamers, Thermaltake, Tokuyo, XPG, Zowie and Zyxel. They displayed their tech products and gaming devices at the finale and left no stone unturned in making a statement. An array of engagement activities were also organised to enhance audience participation and interaction. The gaming cup was also live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube, Loco and Rooter.

Contrary to previous editions, this time the fad was so much more, be it, spectators, the participants or their supporters.

Now, esports is not just for urban gamers in India, it has grown to become a lifestyle choice. Gamers don’t just play, they aspire to make a career as professional gamers. They like to stay abreast with everything revolving around esports. According to FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2022, the number of eSports players doubled from 300,000 in 2020 to 600,000 in 2021, and eSports revenue grew by 29 per cent from INR 7.5 billion in 2020 to INR 9.7 billion in 2021. They also suggest that this growth is expected to continue, with the number of esports players reaching one million in 2022. Citing this growth trajectory, the major tech brands are also coming up with advanced technology and gear to support the hopes and aspirations of these enthusiasts. TEGC also acts as a catalyst when it comes to catering to esports gamers in India. Its campaign officially commenced on 10 September and started with the announcement of the ninth edition of the TEGC and the launch of TE Experience Truck.

For the unversed, The TE Experience Truck was a tailor-made mobile showroom that aimed at offering visitors a chance to experience some stylish, innovative, and intelligent technology in ICT and gaming. The truck visited major events across cities including gaming events, various fests, and malls to let people experience the technology offered by Taiwanese brands.

Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) Liaison Mumbai office director Edison Po-yi Hsu said about the campaign, “From past couple of years we have been noticing an upward trajectory in the trend and the number of registrations we get for the gaming cup is the evidence of its popularity. Esports in India has become a lifestyle now, especially for the younger generation, they are making a name for themselves in the gaming world. I feel fortunate to be a part of this growth. And, I think TEGC has played a crucial role in making esports so popular in India. We will continue to cater to the gamers of this country.”