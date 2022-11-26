Gamitronics & Big Viking Games announce strategic partnership

Developer of PartyNite, Gamitronics, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Canadian gaming major, Big Viking Games (BVG), to fuel the blockchain technology-led metaverse platform’s global expansion.

As a part of the arrangement, Sean Vanderdasson has joined Gamitronics to oversee Partynite’s growth, global expansion, revenue, and investor relations. Sean has over 25 years of c-suite experience in the games and technology spaces. He has successfully built start-ups as well as worked with Fortune 500 companies in leadership roles spanning revenue, business development, operations, e-commerce, ad technology, game development, finance, analytics, and much more.

Sean is an inductee into the United States’ prestigious Smithsonian Institute’s Museum of American History for his online business accomplishments while at Hasbro/Wizards of the Coast, has been issued two US patents on digital currency, and is a frequent speaker at game conferences. Sean holds an MBA degree with honours from the John M. Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and a Bachelor of Science degree in finance-law from Portland State University.

Speaking about the developments, Gamitronics founder Rajat Ojha said, “This is a very exciting phase for us. BVG and Sean’s coming onboard marks the beginning of our global expansion. The domestic market is well versed with PartyNite, and we have showcased some very interesting innovations and use cases that brands are finding value in. We are stepping up our game for consumers and building machinery for the same, and Sean’s expertise in that space will play a critical role in that as well as other activities like building B2B2C strategies, M&A, fundraising, global partnerships, etc. The metaverse is a very dynamic and ever-evolving platform; scalability is its biggest strength, and we would continue making that impact for our partners and consumers, be it here in India or anywhere else, and Big Viking Games plays a pivotal role because of its expertise in GameOps and devising long-term strategies.”

Speaking about his new role, Vanderdasson stated, “I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to have had the opportunity to build disruptive, new businesses with massive TAM opportunities. I started with ecommerce in the mid-1990s, then digital currency, digital distribution, and ad tech in the early 2000s, and now the metaverse with Gamitronics. It’s a natural next step with lots of learnings that I look forward to leveraging so that we can rapidly and intelligently expand Gamitronics’ business and market leadership.”

Gamitronics had recently announced its foray into the Middle East, setting up an office in Dubai with a sizable team and inking innovative brand collaborations on PartyNite. Since inception, PartyNite has successfully overseen many prestigious and pioneering collaborations. On the PartyNite metaverse, the Telangana government unveiled its space-tech policy in collaboration with ISRO. The platform was launched with a concert by Daler Mehndi, the legendary Bhangra Pop singer who later purchased a plot of land on PartyNite. Airtel, Eno, and McDowell’s are some of the other significant brand engagements seen on PartyNite in a very short span of time.