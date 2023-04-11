Made-in-India battle royale game Indus will have its fourth playtest with an emphasis on testing and developing features to make the game ready for esports.

Developed by Pune-based SuperGaming, Indus is slated for mobile, PC and consoles with pre-registrations live on Google Play for Android. Pre-registrations for the game have crossed 1.5 million already.

SuperGaming co-founder and CEO Roby John said, “We’re thankful for the community’s response to Indus with over 1.5 million pre-registrations. Since our last playtest in Surat, we’ve had a lot of questions regarding competitive play as well as features like spectator mode. With Indus’ core gameplay in place, this is the first time we’ll be showing our early esports features. Now is a good time for us to add necessary options and refine them to make Indus esports ready.”

Like prior playtests, this is an invite-only event so the users can sign up for access and other crucial details like timing via its official website. The community will be able to play the game in Pune with the game’s developers.

During this community playtest, players will get access to the latest build of the game and play a few rounds with the developers and fellow community members. Apart from a focus on esports features, here are some of the changes and additions compared to the third community playtest held in February in Surat:

Squads

Spectator mode

Armour system

Vehicles

Supply drops

Customisable controls

Improved graphics and smoother visuals

Animation improvements

Traversal improvements

Map improvements

Mini-map upgrades

New characters

New character skins

Weapon testing facility — to try out Indus’ weapons before you land on Virlok

Players will be able to share their thoughts on various aspects of the game and impact the direction of how SuperGaming crafts its most ambitious title yet. If invited, players get an Indus Battle Kit. It’s a collection of collector-grade memorabilia made to celebrate the company’s community and how games are built through collaboration.