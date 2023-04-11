Prime Video, India content licensing director Manish Menghani

Prime Video is expanding its offering with popular television series from Paramount Global Content Distribution to Prime and Prime Video Mobile Edition members in India. This will further strengthen its selection of the best and latest English language entertainment.

“We are delighted to announce that a curated selection of Paramount Global content is available for streaming to Prime members in India at no extra cost,” said Prime Video, India content licensing director Manish Menghani. “The slate includes a diverse mix of genres from fantasy and adventure to drama and sci-fi, with each show featuring a stellar cast. At Prime Video, our goal is to make it easy for customers to get deeply immersed in the best stories from the most prolific storytellers and studios around the world.”

The specially curated slate features original shows across genres, including a series from Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan – Mayor of Kingstown season one – starring Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest. The show follows the McLusky family who are power brokers in a Michigan town where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. It also includes the limited series 1883 season one, the prequel to Yellowstone starring Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott and Grammy Award winners Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The series captures the Dutton family’s origin story as they embark on a journey west to flee poverty and seek a better future.

Additional series include The Stand season one, a limited series based on Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The series stars Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgård. From the ground-breaking Star Trek universe, comes the multiple award winning series Star Trek: Discovery, seasons one to four starring Sonequa Martin-Green and executive produced by Alex Kurtzman.

The new Prime Video deal features other popular original shows like Californication, Dexter, The Good Wife, NCIS, Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, Reign, The Great, Seal Team, Under the Dome, Munich Games and Parot.