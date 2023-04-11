Eleven and her friends have captured imaginations from the very beginning. As the Stranger Things fans were getting ready to bid adieu to the engaging series post season five, Netflix greenlit an animated series aiming to expand the franchise.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving,” the Duffer brothers, creators of the original Stranger Things series, said in the statement.

However, there was no mention of the show’s title or the release date. The Duffers are executive producing the new project via their Upside Down Pictures production banner, along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen via 21 Laps and Eric Robles via Flying Bark Productions.

Stranger Things debuted on Netflix on 15 July 2016. It starred Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Noah Schnapp, among others. The show follows a group of teenagers battling unusual happenings in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Earlier, Dark Horse and Netflix entered into a multi-year publishing deal to produce a line of comic books based on Stranger Things.