Revenant Esports reveals their ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’ roster

Revenant Esports, has recently announced its entry into the Battlegrounds Mobile India competitive Scene with its new team roster.

Revenant Esports was founded in 2020 and has a strong foothold in the Call of Duty Mobile competitive scene adding to that they have set up a significant esports gaming and broadcasting infrastructure. In May 2021, Creativeland Asia chairman and founder Sajan Raj Kurup, recently invested close to a million dollar in Revenant Esports to pick up 40per cent of its stake.

The Revenant Esports Battlegrounds Mobile India Roster:

Revenant officially unveiled their new Battleground Mobile India roster. Here it is:

Parichay ‘Paradox’ Bansal

Rishabh ‘Encore’ Katoch

Sujoy ‘AustinX’ Das

Ankit ‘TopDawg’ Mehra

The athletes are among the Top 4 India teams that represented PUBG Mobile in the World league, AustinX is placed among one of the top assaulters in the world the esports company claimed.

Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit N Jagasia commented, “We have a solid vision and massive plans to play an instrumental part in the BGMI community. We aim to grow aggressively in the competitive esports and content with our brand-new roster. We will also focus on creating IPs via virtual & offline events.”

Team captain and the in-game leader Parichay ‘Paradox’ Bansal stated“I am excited about the roster’s future with Revenant Esports. We wish to go long way with Revenant and lay a huge emphasis in the Indian Esports.”

Paradox also spoke about the additions of AustinX and TopDawg “I think both AustinX and TopDawg are amazing additions to the roster. AustinX brings great experience as an assaulter which he even showcased in the World League and PMCO. Whereas TopDawg is an underdog who will be our trump card as he has the hunger to win.”

Here are some notable achievements of the roster in previous PUBG Tournaments:

5th Place in PMCO Lan that was held in 2019.

2nd Runner Up in PMCO Spring 2020.

3rd Place in PMPL 2020.

The roster also represented India at a global level in the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. Apart from the above mentioned achievements, this roster has participated in a number of official and unofficial tournaments and has demonstrated exceptional performance.