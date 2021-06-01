Reliance Jio and SEGA join hands to bring ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ and ‘Streets of Rage 3’ for Jio users

Reliance Jio, joined hands with Japanese gaming giant SEGA, to bring the company’s two of its games — Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 for Jio users. The users will be able to download and play thee game through Jio’s set-top-boxes (STB), smartphones and other devices as reported by HT.



The partnership will allow to add localizing languages for the two games, and incorporate them in the required systems and for the first time the games will be available in Hindi and Tamil.



As per reports users enabled with Jio Fiber will be able to access the game first. Both the games are side scrolling games and quite popular in the 90s. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 revolves around the character Sonic as he keeps trying to create hurdles for Doctor Robotnik from stealing the Chaos Emeralds to power up the space station, Death Egg.



Streets of Rage 3 is where two players fight against troops of enemies. Players get a chance to choose from returning characters Axel, Blaze, and Skate, along with a new character named Dr. Zan, a robot who automatically converts every weapon picked up into a ball of energy.



Jio has been making repeated attempts to evolve the gaming and esports industry in India , first in collaboration with Krikey they have launched an AR game Yaatra and second they have introduced Call of Duty tournament on their dedicated esports platform. With the newest partnership with SEGA more brand associations can be expected in the future and this way gaming might knock the doors to the one who have never played games.