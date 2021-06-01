AKEF to launch IPL model esports tournament AKEF ‘Valorant’ Ultimate Battle Season 1 in Kerala

AKEF, the Esports organization from Kerala, is all set to launch a 15-day Valorant tournament AKEF Valorant Ultimate Battle Season 1 presented by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) with an IPL model execution.

AKEF Valorant Ultimate Battle Season 1 will feature eight teams owned by the well-known Kerala Gaming YouTubers, competing for a prize pool of Rs50,000. The group stage matches will begin on 13June 2021, and prior to it, there will be an auction with virtual money, which will take place on 6June. The team owners can use the auction to create a team out of the 48 players available.

The franchise owners for the AKEF Valorant Ultimate Battle Season 1 are:

Kaztro’s Vikings: Kaztro Gaming

Psycho’s Aces: Blind Psycho

Eagle’s Ravens: Eagle Gaming

Viper’s Bulls: Viper Esports

Dafuq’s Demons: Dafuq

Joker’s Vandals: Joker

Villain’s Assassins: Villain

Xpain’s Tridents: Xpain

The teams will light up the battlefields of Valorant in a league match format for 15 days of non-stop action. Both the auction and tournament will stream live on AKEF Esports YouTube Channel in English and Malayalam.

“As an org functioning in Kerala, it is our responsibility to do everything we can for the prosperity of the Kerala Gaming Community. And this one is indeed an opportunity for the hidden talents in Kerala to come to the limelight. Valorant is one of those games that holds the future of Esports. This game provides an enormous opportunity for players internationally; we aim to yield similar standards that help bring heights down for the Gamers in Kerala. Also, the new IPL model tournament execution system will create some extra dimensions in the Esports industry. We are grateful to both AMD and the YouTubers who are here to support us. And for all the gaming enthusiasts out there- we are doing all we can to keep you entertained in these tough times. Stay safe.” said All Kerala Esports Federation president Amal Arjun.











