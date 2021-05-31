‘Harley Quinn’ season three adds Sam Richardson to its cast

HBO Max’s Harley Quinn season three which is under production has added Sam Richardson to its cast. The showrunner Patrick Schumacker has confirmed that Sam Richardson will have a role in Harley Quinn’s new season.

The announcement came out while Schumacker replied to a story about Richardson wanting to play Beast in a new X-Men movie for Marvel Studios. In addition to backing this idea, Schumacker also revealed that Richardson will lend his voice to the next season of Harley Quinn.

Here’s Schumacker’s tweet

I am extremely excited for this possibility and equally if not more extremely excited for the reality of @SamRichardson showing up as [redacted] in @dcharleyquinn season 3! https://t.co/2iMehg7aG0 — Patrick Schumacker😷 (@PMSchumacker) May 30, 2021

Harley Quinn, the highly-praised DC animated series about Gotham’s favourite anti-hero has become a popular character in the DC franchise in the past few years, thanks to the character played by Margot Robbie in live-action films like Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey.

The show already holds the credit of featuring an impressive cast of vocal performers, even recruiting big names like Alfred Molina, Wanda Sykes, and Giancarlo Esposito to play recurring or guest roles. Now Richardson is added to the list.

Richardson is best known for his role in HBO’s Veep and Comedy Central’s Detroiters. He also voiced a role in Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. as Gary, the one-armed A.I.M. agent. Richardson will next appear in The Tomorrow War, which premieres on Amazon Prime on 2 July 2021.

Harley Quinn’s third season premiere date is not announced yet, although it is expected to be released sometime later this year. The first two seasons are available on HBO Max.