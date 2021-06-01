Rooter to host India tri-nation invitational ‘Valorant’ esports championship- Rooter Rise of Legends 2021 from 3June onwards

Rooter to host the country’s first-ever Tri-nation Invitational Valorant Championship- Rise of Legends 2021. 16 top teams from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will face off in the eight-day tournament scheduled to commence from 3June.

Teams participating Rise of Legends are as follows

India- Team Mahi, Rebellious Gaming, Enigma Gaming, ForceOne Esports, Global Esports, Reckoning Esports, GodLike Esports, Samurai Esports.

Sri Lanka- Zegg esports, Xiphos Outplay, WG Gunslingers, Mist Walkers will be the top four contenders.

Bangladesh- Mercenariez, Zeusaberz esports, Lariox, GSC Headhunters are the top teams representing .

All the 16 teams will compete against each other in the league-cum-knockout tournament for a massive prize pool worth Rs 4,00,000 ($5313). From day one to four, the four groups of four teams will play against each other. The top teams from each group will face off in the Semi-finals, where the winning teams will move on to the Winner Bracket Grand Finals, and the losing teams will face off for the Loser Bracket Finals. From the Winner Bracket, the champions will be taking away Rs1,40,000 and the runners up team will carry Rs1,10,100. Meanwhile, in the loser bracket, the champions and the runners-up will be receiving Rs90,000 and Rs60,000 respectively.

Speaking ahead of the much-awaited tournament, Rooter, founder and CEO Piyush, said, “The esports segment in online gaming has witnessed significant growth in India due to the shift in consumers’ content consumption behaviour post the pandemic. In fact, there has been a spike in participation from the Indian players as the prize money across the tournaments has been escalating since the entry of PUBG in India. With massive growth of gamers on Rooter’s Game Streaming Platform over the last one year, the Rise of Legends championship will be a crucial step towards strengthening our eSports ecosystem and will further grow our 20mn gamers community.”

Rooter has also released a dedicated music track ‘Press Karo, Play Karo’ for the esports tournament in association with BigBang Music. The track has been sung by music influencer Akshay Dhawan, popularly known as AKSHAY THE ONE on YouTube and Instagram.

Rooter is associated with Shunya as an associate sponsor and150 Shunya Hampers to be given away as gifts for viewers during the tournament.

The Rise of Legends 2021 will be a compilation of 48 hours of premium-produced content to be streamed across 20 channels and three platforms; Rooter, Facebook and YouTube.