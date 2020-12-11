 Red Bull M.E.O. 2020 India – ‘WCC’ National final to take place on 13 December

Red Bull M.E.O. 2020 India – World Cricket Championship National finals to take place on 13 December to find the best World Cricket Championship player. The qualifiers of tournament, being conducted in World Cricket Championship 2 and World Cricket Championship 3 and held daily from 15 November to 5 December received more than 2.3 lakh registrations.

Looking forward to the national finals of Red Bull M.E.O. along with the invitational, Nextwave Multimedia founder and CEO PR Rajendran, said, “Being a cricket loving nation, we at WCC are extremely glad that through this tournament we can leverage our fans into the esports circuit, building the space further. Also, we at WCC, take pride on how this ‘home grown’ game has managed to embed cricket into the esports ecosystem for future.”

48 winners of the qualifying rounds moved to the play-offs on 7 December and 8 December and competed in a 1v1 format. The top 4 (Krunal Mangukia from Surat, Charan Teja from Chittoor, Yogesh Bhuva from Mumbai and Ravi Ranjan Kumar from Muzaffarpur) will compete in the national finals in Gurgaon where the winner will be announced as the national champion.

“Red Bull has had the wonderful opportunity of bringing a new wave of esports through World Cricket Championship in Mobile Esports Open. NODWIN is elated to see the overwhelming response from the community in the first go. The competition is onto its last leg, a hearty congratulations to all the finalists. Let’s embrace the onset of cricket esports”, said NODWIN Gaming MD and co-founder Akshat Rathee.

On Sunday 13December, the National Final of Red Bull M.E.O. 2020 India will be accompanied by a special invitational tournament 5pm onwards which will witness participation from Red Bull Athletes Tania Sachdev (Chess), Riyan Parag (cricket), Mira Erda (Motorsports) and Ankit Panth (esports). Tania Sachdev is an Indian chess player, who holds the titles of International Master and Woman Grandmaster. Mira Erda is one of India’s foremost female open wheel racers while Riyan Parag is a Rajasthan Royals all-rounder and rising cricket star who is also an avid gamer. One of India’s most popular Counter-Strike gaming professionals, Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth has been a figure of inspiration for the gaming community for many years, while also being the face of Team Brutality. Joining the Red Bull athletes, Musical Composer and social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate along with Indian chess streamer, YouTuber, stand-up comedian Samay Raina will compete with pro gamers like Scout and Mortal. Tanmay “ScoutOP” Singh is the most followed professional player for Fnatic on social media with over 1M followers on both YouTube and Instagram while Naman Mathur (Soul Mortal) is arguably India’s most popular PUBG MOBILE player/streamer.