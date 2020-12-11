Disney introduces Halle Bailey as Ariel in live action ‘Little Mermaid’

Walt Disney Studios has announced the cast of its upcoming musical fantasy film titled The Little Mermaid. It is going to be a live-action adaptation of 1989 classic of the same title.

Walt Disney Studios shared a collage of its star cast of Instagram with the caption, “Go under the sea and meet the cast of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem. Directed by Rob Marshall, the film will feature music from the animated original as well as all-new music by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda”.

The official live-action cast features Bailey as Ariel, Diggs as Sebastian, Bardem as King Triton, Tremblay as Flounder, McCarthy as Ursula, Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

The film was slated to go on floors in April this year, however, its shoot schedule got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “For The Little Mermaid, hopefully, if everything is … safe, we go back to shooting in January in London,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Which is very exciting.”

The highly-anticipated film is being helmed by Primetime Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Rob Marshall while he will be serving as the producer along with John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.