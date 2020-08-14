PUBG Mobile: India’s Independence day special event will go on till 24 August

PUBG Mobile is celebrating India’s 74th Independence day with a special in-game event titled as called ‘Incredible India’ for its fans in the country. The event that began already and will go on until 24 August, aims to take the players through various popular monuments in the country from the comfort of their homes while playing the popular mobile game.

Through the event, players will able to commute from one monument to the other, from the comfort of their homes.

According to Times Now here are the rules Incredible India Event Rules

During the event, players must complete daily missions to collect PUBG Mobile Flips.

Players can secure 1 Flip for each mission that is completed.

PUBG Mobile Flips can also be collected by playing the Daily Quiz which includes various interesting questions about India.

Each day, 3 questions are to be answered, every correct answer will reward players with 1 PUBG Mobile Flip.

Once you collect Flips, players must go to the homepage and click on the active location to play Flip, Match and Win memory game using the PUBG Mobile Flip.

Players can tap on any card to flip it and reveal the reward hidden behind it.

Players can flip the next card and if the reward on the second card matches that of the first card, the user wins the corresponding reward and also reveals the portion of the exclusive art of a famous monument/landmark in India that is hidden behind the cards.

However, if the two cards don’t match, it will be turned back over.

Every location has six cards, hiding three rewards in a pair.

Players must collect all the rewards on the current location and reveal the hidden monument or landmark completely to travel to the next location.

Players can keep sharing the monuments/landmarks artwork with their friends on social media platforms in honour of the 74th Independence Day with PUBG Mobile.

Apart from its Incredible India event, PUBG Mobile has created a host of wallpapers of India’s most iconic monuments, which includes Dal Lake, Red Fort, Taj Mahal, Victoria Memorial, Charminar, Chennai Central, Mysore Palace, Gateway of India and Hawa Mahal in honour of India’s 74th Independence Day. These wallpapers can be accessed in the Instagram highlights of PUBG MOBILE India’s official Instagram handle.