VES is all set to Celebrate Centenary of VFX legend Ray Harryhausen

In an exclusive session of VFX pros: Home Edition, VES is gearing up to celebrate the centenary of the pioneer of VFX Ray Harryhausen.

The session was rescheduled earlier and the dates are out now. This episode will celebrate the central developments that drove the seminal changes in the current VFX scenario as we know it.

It will be conducted 27 August 2020 at 12:00PM (PDT), 3:00PM (EDT) and 8:00PM (BST). It will be an interactive discussion touching upon the timeline of VFX developments over the period of 100 years and show & tell heralding the Ray Harryhausen Centenary