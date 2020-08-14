VES is all set to Celebrate Centenary of VFX legend Ray Harryhausen

In an exclusive session of VFX pros: Home Edition, VES is gearing up to celebrate the centenary of the pioneer of VFX Ray Harryhausen.
The session was rescheduled earlier and the dates are out now. This episode will celebrate the central developments that drove the seminal changes in the current VFX scenario as we know it.
It will be conducted 27 August 2020 at 12:00PM (PDT), 3:00PM (EDT) and 8:00PM (BST). It will be an interactive discussion touching upon the timeline of VFX developments over the period of 100 years and show & tell heralding the Ray Harryhausen Centenary
VES shared, “100 years after he was born, we pay tribute to the stop-motion special effects pioneer and VES Hall of Fame inductee Ray Harryhausen, his storied filmography and some of the most iconic creatures in movie history, including Cyclops, Medusa, and the skeletal Children of the Hydra’s Teeth. His enormous legacy lives on through The Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation. We will get a glimpse into their collection of more than 50,000 objects and hear personal anecdotes and reflection’s on Ray’s career from a special panel of speakers – all passionate about the preservation and promotion of Ray Harryhausen’s influential and inspiring work.”
Guest will include :-
Vanessa Harryhausen – Ray Harryhausen’s daughter, Trustee of The Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation and author of the forthcoming book, Ray Harryhausen: Titan of Cinema, celebrating her father’s life and films through her favorite 100 objects from the Foundation’s collection.
Connor Heaney – Collections Manager for The Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation. In addition to overseeing the collection, Connor promotes the awareness of Ray’s work and legacy through worldwide exhibitions and events and co-hosts the Ray Harryhausen Podcast with Trustee John Walsh.
John Walsh – BAFTA-nominated filmmaker, Trustee of The Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation, co-host of the Ray Harryhausen Podcast with Connor Heaney, and author of Harryhausen: The Lost Movies (Rondo Award Nominee for Best Book, 2020).