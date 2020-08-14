Social media sensation Tiny Chef heads to Nickelodeon

Social media star The Tiny Chef is getting his own new show on Nickelodeon. The network has given a series order for the show tentatively titled The Tiny Chef Show from Imagine Kids+Family, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Animation Studio.

Created by Rachel Larsen, Ozi Akturk and Adam Reid, The Tiny Chef is a 6.5 inches tall stop-motion animated character who never talks about his age. The character, voiced by Matt Hutchinson, as he cooks, sings, and lives in his tree-stump house, developed a fan following after being introduced in 2018. The new show will follow the herbivore chef as he whips up “weshipees” and the tiniest plant-based dishes.

“The Tiny Chef stole my heart when he taught me how to make a tiny apron, and I know he will take everyone’s hearts like he took mine,” said Nickelodeon Animation production and development executive vice president Ramsey Naito. “Brian Robbins and I want to thank everyone at Imagine Kids+Family as we welcome The Chef to Nickelodeon.”

Imagine Entertainment executive chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard will be the executive producers of the series with Imagine Kids+Family president Stephanie Sperber, as well as Kristen Bell, Morgan Sackett, with Larsen, Reid and cinematographer Akturk for Tiny Chef Productions. The series is a co-production of Imagine Kids+Family, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Animation Studio.

“We knew from the first meeting that Chef and his show would be best served by partnering with the creative team at Nickelodeon,” said Sperber. “They made Chef feel like a star and Imagine Kids+Family couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Nickelodeon team to make his cooking show a reality.”

The Tiny Chef has produced a hit holiday album for charity, The Mish Mesh Album and a sold out run of his first edition talking plush doll. His first picture book The Tiny Chef and Da Mishing Weshipe Blook will hit shelves on 15 September 2020 from Penguin’s Razorbill imprint.

“We cannot wait to tell The Tiny Chef this amazing news,” said The Tiny Team. “Though we’re a little worried his tiny heart may burst with joy so we’ll make sure he’s sitting down. It’s been The Tiny Chef’s dream to have his own cooking show and now Nickelodeon is making that come true. This next chapter in The Chef’s journey will be so exciting and thrilling for all of us.”

The Tiny Chef produces his own material with some help from The Tiny Team consisting of Larsen, Reid and Akturk.