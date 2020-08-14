‘Lego Star Wars Holiday Special’ will be coming to Disney+ Hotstar India in November

Lego Star Wars fans are invited to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in a galaxy far, far away. The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special takes place in Chewbacca’s world Kashyyyk and will reunite Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids, from R2-D2 to BB-8, for a festive celebration on Life Day, first introduced in 1978’s Star Wars Holiday Special.

Here is the official description for The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, from Disney+:

Directly following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

The feature is produced by Atomic Cartoons, the Lego Group and Lucasfilm. It is directed by Ken Cunningham, with screenplay by David Shayne, who is also executive producing along with James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone.

Rimes said in a statement that the new special is inspired by the 1978 holiday special and celebrates the Skywalker saga. “It’s a celebration of the saga,” he said. “A lot of characters will be interacting with different characters and perhaps even different versions of themselves at different ages.”

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will release on 17 November on Disney+ Hotstar in India.