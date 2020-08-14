WildBrain CPLG wins ‘Agency of the Year’ award at 2020 International Licensing Awards

WildBrain CPLG, a leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies, has bagged the ‘Agency of the Year’ award at the 2020 International Licensing Awards, which happened virtually this year. Held yesterday, 13 August, the event had an audience comprising close to 1,000 licensing and retail executives.

Commenting on the win, WildBrain CPLG executive vice president and managing director Maarten Weck said, “We are incredibly honoured to receive this award as voted by our peers across the industry. I would like to congratulate our team, who have worked very hard over the last year to embody a collaborative and creative spirit, both within our company and for our many wonderful clients, and without whom we would not be able to shine. We are thrilled at this recognition of our work and look forward to providing the same high level of service and performance to licensors over the year ahead, and to keep using our energy to propel ourselves to even greater heights.”

The 2020 International Licensing Awards winners were selected among more than 600 entries received from around the world, which was narrowed down to a field of 175 nominees and eventually just 23 winners, with WildBrain CPLG taking the top agency honour.