‘World of Warships’ celebrates India’s Independence day by giving away rewards

World of Warships, a free-to-play naval warfare-themed massively multiplayer online game produced and published by Wargaming is celebrating 74th Independence day with rewards.

On winning four battles or by earning 1,947 Free XP in combat mission they are giving away rewards of three Indian Tricolor expendable camouflages.

Here are the features of the camouflages

−3 per cent to the ship’s detectability range by sea

+4 per cent to the dispersion of shells fired by enemies at your ship

+75 per cent Commander XP per battle

+100 per cent XP per battle

+50 per cent Free XP per battle

The combat mission can be completed by playing Tier V–X ships in Operations, Random, and Co-op battles.

World of Warships was originally released for Microsoft Windows and macOS in 2017. The computer version was followed by the iOS mobile game titled World of Warships Blitz in 2018. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One console versions, titled World of Warships: Legends, followed in 2019.