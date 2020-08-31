‘Pokemon Go’ introduced new battle raid rewards

Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokemon Go, giving players the ability to power up certain Pokemon into new forms. In order to Mega Evolve a Pokemon, however, players will first need to collect that monster’s Mega Energy, and the primary way to obtain that is through a new type of Raid Battles called Mega Raids.

The developer is removing two-star and four-star raids leaving only one, three and five-star raids for players. Pokemon Go product lead Matt Slemon said that the two and four-star raids are bring removed since they aren’t as popular as the other ones.

Instead, the developer has introduced Mega Raids and are a new tier of Raid Battles that will periodically occur at Gyms. These are roughly equivalent to Legendary Raids in terms of challenge, except they feature a Mega-Evolved Pokemon as the Raid boss.

If a player can defeat the Mega-Evolved Pokemon, they’ll receive its Mega Energy, which they’ll need to Mega Evolve their own Pokemon. The faster they defeat the Raid boss, the more Mega Energy and other rewards they’ll earn after the battle. They’ll also get a chance to catch the Raid boss (in its standard, non-Mega-Evolved form).

Niantic is also removing the ‘team contribution’ bonus for raids. The studio felt that the system was unfairly penalising players on the minority teams.

The ‘team contribution’ bonus is being replaced by a new speed clear bonus where the faster they can win the raid the more rewards and Premier Balls are they going to get once it’s done.