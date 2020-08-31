Confirmed: Hrithik Roshan is introduced as the new character Jai in Garena’s ‘Free Fire’

Garena Free Fire recently announced one of their most significant collaborations with Hrithik Roshan. The game has collaborated with the renowned actor to bring in a new character called Jai.

Free Fire has a vast collection of characters for the players to choose from. With every update of the game, the developers usually add a new one. Currently, there are 31 characters in the game.

Free Fire recently posted a few teaser images about launching something exciting soon. The teaser points towards a new agent with “Be the Hero” tagline.

Free Fire officially introduces the new character ‘Jai’. The character is a SWAT agent trained to operate in the high risk situations who belongs to New Delhi, India.

The wait is finally over! Straight from the movie screens to Garena Free Fire, Hrithik Roshan joins Free Fire as Jai…. Gepostet von Garena Free Fire am Samstag, 29. August 2020

Jai will be the agent for close combat battles and is perfect for players who like to hotdrop into blazing fires and challenge their opponents. Hrithik Roshan, who is seen in action in many of his films, will enter the Free Fire battle arena with the same characteristics. The agent will have a special ability named Furious Reload which will allow players to instantly reload their weapons, ranging from long range snipers to assault rifles and pistols.