Winsing Animation shows spreading across Asia

Winsing Animation has recently announced new programming schedules, airing across the world and expanding in Asia.

Its GG Bond: Dino Diary season one has premiered in Singapore from yesterday, 30 August, 2020 and revolves around dinosaurs, a concept quite popular with kids. In this show, GG Bond and his folks go back to the Mesozoic Era to discover puzzles behind every fossil they find, to complete Dr. Mihoo’s mission.

After every adventure, GG Bond returns to the museum with more information about dinosaurs. The show is intended to bring a lot of fun and let kids learn about the dinosaurs’ habitat, evolution and more.

GOGOBUS, on the other hand, launches in Vietnam and Taiwan soon. This new animated property of Winsing is an edutainment programme based on Social & Emotional Learning (SEL). The whole story is led by an AI School Bus who can transform into several different vehicles to protect the children’s safety.

Winsing Animation’s Crazy Candies season two and three and Doby & Disy season 5: Hello Dream! will be available in Thailand in September. Crazy Candies features a group of loving-life and happy candies living in a Candy Jar and trying their best to satisfy one picky customer, who is seeking for a secret recipe hidden somewhere in the world.

Doby & Disy revolves around two little bunnies travelling around the world with a Dream Airship to help kids realise their dreams. Whenever there is a need, these twins always show up in time and get into children’s dreams with their magic power to assist kids in overcoming difficulties and getting ready to fulfill their dreams to be singers, dentists or magicians, and so on. in the future.

With more and more different programmes distributed across different territories, Winsing Animation is developing their library with more diverse line-ups to provide funny and entertaining contents to the audiences from all over the world.