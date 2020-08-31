‘Vigor’ is coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 later in 2020

Vigor is coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 later this year. The online shooter, which launched on Switch earlier this year, will also go free-to-play on Nintendo’s platform–right now, a player can only play with a $20 Founder’s Pack purchase.

During Gamescom 2020 live show, it was revealed that Vigor will become free-to-play on the Nintendo Switch on 23September, and is set for release on PS4 on 25November and sometime this holiday for PS5.

Vigor is a multiplayer online loot-shooter set in a post-apocalyptic Norway, in which players have to team up to stay alive and overcome the challenges of the environment.Back in 2018, Vigor was an Xbox console exclusive, and the developer explained that this was the case because Sony does not offer a Game Preview option.Another interesting thing to note is that technically there has been no confirmation that Vigor will be available as an Xbox Series X game.

The survival action game tasks players with building shelters and staying alive in an apocalyptic Norway.