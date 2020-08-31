Asus assigns Dinesh Sharma as the business head for commercial PC India

ASUS has announced its foray into the commercial PC segment by assigning the business head position for commercial PC to Dinesh Sharma. This move comes as the next strategic step for the brand.

The brand will be launching products across segments covering Notebooks, Desktops, All in Ones and Mobile Workstations. It will also be closely working with Microsoft and Intel to introduce the product range with the latest processors. In addition to products, ASUS will also offer value-added services for enterprises such as Warranty Extension options, Accidental Damage Protection, Hard Disk Retention Service, and Priority Service.

Speaking on the development, ASUS India and South Asia regional director, system business group Leon Yu , “India is the key focus country for Asus. With high focus on Indian consumer needs and utilising our cutting edge backward integrated technology experience in Computingproducts we have emerged as the fastest growing brand in the Indian PC market. In the consumer PC segment we have already achieved top three position in the Indian market. We want to introduce the same amount of consumer centricity for Businesses in India by leveraging the experience to introduce a wide array of innovative, cutting-edge products tailored for enterprises and establish ASUS as the best-in-class technology solution provider for enterprise customers.The depth and breadth of our technology along with our best in class Service Solutions will help position Asus as the best choice for businesses of all sizes.The strong foray in the Commercial PC Business is backed by a dedicated robust team and infrastructure setup at both Taiwan Headquater and Country Offices. To drive our Commercial PC Business in India am happy to confirm that we have assigned the business head position for commercial PC to Dinesh Sharma, who will now head both the commercial PC and mobile business for Asus India.Dinesh joined ASUS India in 2016 and has played a key role in propelling the smartphone business of ASUS India. His rich industry knowledge combined with his strong business acumen makes him the perfect person to lead the commercial PC segment. Under the new role, Dinesh will continues to be responsible for the Smartphone category as well head the Commercial PC category in India. I have every confidence in Dinesh and his strong team.”

Sharma comes with two decades plus of experience in sales and distribution,brand management,product management and strategy.With over 15 years of experience in mobile and telecom, under his guidance, ASUS become one of the top five smartphone brands in the online market of India. Prior to joining ASUS, Dinesh had long stints at Vodafone India, Samsung India, Morphy Richards and Bajaj Electricals.

Speaking about his new role Sharma shared, “ASUS’ overwhelming growth over the last few years is a testimony to our Made for India, customer centric effort. In the coming month, we will be sharing details of our holistic approach to the Commercial PC market – encompassing robust Commercial PC product portfolio across product categories and segments, sales and service infrastructure and wide channel availability.Our products, services and solutions have been customised to meet the needs ot all Industry verticals and Industry Scales covering the entire range of customer segments.”

ASUS The company currently has more than 17,000 employees, including 5000 employees working in the R&D team.