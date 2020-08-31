Modi praised online game ‘Ludo King’, calls it a good sign for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’

Prime minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme, again stressed about making ‘toys for the world’ and highlighted the ability of India to become a ‘toy hub’. While elaborating on various opportunities made in India’s games scene, Modi cited the example of popular Indian online board game Ludo King during Mann ki Baat. Here is the official post that Ludo King maker Gametion Technologies posted on their official Linkedin account:

Ludo King tops the charts as the most downloaded games worldwide with 500 million downloads globally. Earlier during an interview with CNBC Gametion Technology shares that their 60 per of their revenue comes from advertisement and 40 per cent comes from in-app purchase.

LUDO King recently crossed 50mn DAU with the daily installation of 20 to 25 mn during lockdown according to Gametion founder Vikash Jaiswal during an IGDC Seminar further in August Gametion Technology shared that more than 4.20 crore Indians play the game daily (DAU) Daily Unique users. The average Indian spends about 50 minutes a day on Ludo King platform every day and about 18.65 crore unique Indians are playing Ludo King every month. A few weeks back they have also introduced two new in-game features voice chat and egreetings to users.

The game is engaging and easy to play and navigate and its charm is in the simplicity and skill to outsmart the partner and move the coins. Therefore apart from India, in US, UK, Canada Indonesia Bangladesh, UAE, Brazil Argentina, and other countries Ludo King has witnessed its popularity with more than 15 lakhs users in each country.

During the Mann Ki Baat Modi praised various apps that were part of ‘app innovation challenge’, calls it a good sign for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and Ludo King was among them. Then he also stressed that there has been a rich tradition of local toys in our country. There are many talented and skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys.

“I urge our start-up to team up for toys’, this also matches our call for vocal for local. I urge our young brothers to make games in India and also in India. Global toy industry is over Rs 700000crore but India’s share is very small; will have to work to increase it,” says Modi.

Ludo King has definitely set an example as a popular homegrown online game in India and Modi wants to further nudge India’s developers to create more popular games like it to revolutionise the ecosystem as ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.