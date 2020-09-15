Paytm First Games names Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador

Sachin Tendulkar

Digital financial service platform, Paytm has announced that its subsidiary Paytm First Games (PFG) has roped in sporting legend Sachin Tendulkar as the brand ambassador.

An icon to a billion cricket-loving Indians, Tendulkar would be instrumental in creating awareness about the exciting genre of fantasy sports in the country. Other than Fantasy Cricket, he would help PFG promote excitement around all sports including Kabaddi, Football, and Basketball.

Being one of the leading fantasy sports gaming platforms in the country, Paytm First Games’ partnership with Tendulkar will increase its reach in smaller cities and towns. The platform is aiming to reach 100 million users in the upcoming T20 league ahead of IPL 2020.

Tendulkar’s journey has deeply impacted the personal lives of millions of Indians. He has been a sole inspiration for many to play, watch, and believe in the religion of cricket. By welcoming him onboard, PFG hopes to inspire gaming enthusiasts to experience the fantasy sports phenomenon.

Commenting on this, Tendulkar said, “Cricket is an engaging sport, and we all tend to have opinions about the game – right from player selection to playing strategies. Paytm First Games will give fans the opportunity to don their thinking hats and experience the thrill of making the correct choices and getting their teams to win. I am happy to partner with Paytm First Games to enable cricket fans to engage more with the ever-popular game of cricket”

Additionally, PFG has also set aside Rs. 300 crore for investing in growing the market for fantasy sports and other online gaming events during this financial year. It said that over the next six months, 200 plus live events would be featured on the platform including international and domestic cricket tournaments, soccer leagues and more.

Paytm First Games COO Sudhanshu Gupta added, “Cricket is like a religion in the country which inspires over a billion people and fantasy sports takes the fan’s level of engagement to the next level where the user experiences the thrill of playing along with the athletes. As India’s homegrown gaming platform, our vision is to get the sports fans closer to the action with fantasy sports. Most of us have grown up watching the Master Blaster in action. With Tendulkar as a brand ambassador, we wish to inspire mobile gaming enthusiasts to experience fantasy sports which are about tactics, strategic planning and research.”

Paytm First Games offers over 50 games where the most popular is fantasy sports where players apply research and strategy to engage with live sporting events. The platform currently engages with over 80 million gaming enthusiasts with the majority of them from smaller cities and towns.