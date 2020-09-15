Disney+ to release new Mickey Mouse shorts

Disney’s iconic mascot Mickey Mouse and his friends are coming to Disney+ in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, a new animated shorts series.

The series will consist of twenty shorts of seven minutes each and will debut on Mickey’s birthday, 18 November, with two new shorts every Friday starting 27 November. 10 shorts will premiere this year, while 10 are set for summer 2021.

The series follows Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.

The Mickey Mouse cartoon shots are marked by a contemporary art style from the beginnings of Mickey in 1928 and premiered on Disney channel in 2013. It had five seasons and 96 episodes, and won seven Primetime Emmy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards and 21 Annie Awards. It also inspired a global line of merchandise as well as Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the first ride-through attraction in Disney history starring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

The new series produced by Disney Television Animation is available to watch on Disney+. Paul Rudish serves as the executive producer and supervising director, with Christopher Willis composing the music. The series has a classic art style that draws from the Mickey Mouse shorts.