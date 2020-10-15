MPL releases a new campaign with the spotlight on its users

As people in India started taking to online gaming as a means to constructively pass their time during the lockdown, Mobile Premier League, has put the spotlight on its users with its latest campaign.

“The lockdown saw many people explore new interests and hence, gaming took off in the country. MPL gained unprecedented traction as people started gaming in a big way from the comfort of their homes, and improved their lives by winning tournaments and contests. We wanted to put our users at the front and center of our major IPL and Bigg Boss campaigns and illustrate how MPL impacted their lives positively,” said MPL SVP, growth and marketing Abhishek Madhavan.

The latest video campaign features MPL users who have come onto the gaming platform and have participated in and won big tournaments in the 50+ games that MPL has to offer. Over the course of the lockdown, MPL saw an increase of more than 700 per cent in some of the popular games played on its app such as World Cricket Championship, Fruit Chop, Pool, Carrom, and more driven by user participation in major tournaments. Since March, MPL has added over 2 crore new users.

Ogilvy was awarded the campaign after a rigorous multi-agency pitch and has made the films with MPL users featured as most of the protagonists and their success stories told in a semi-fictitious, theatrical manner. The videos in the campaign feature MPL users from all walks of life and from across the country, reflecting the app’s wide reach in over 5,200 cities and towns in India. The campaign is currently live on the Star Sports network, Colors Bigg Boss and other networks across India.

“The idea behind the campaign was true honesty. We went through rigorous engagement with real users across the country who have played on MPL and seen the difference it made to their lives. To us, that was the true advertisement of the role of MPL in adding value to people’s lives. And we are happy we contributed to tell these customer stories in a memorable manner,” said Ogilvy South president N Ramamoorthi.

The MPL users featured as protagonists in this campaign include Virendra Yadav from Pune, Jagjeet Singh from Delhi, and Piyush Parekh from Ahmedabad among others. The videos have been shot in multiple Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, and so on.