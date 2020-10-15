Kidscreen Summit 2021 to be held virtually

With the ongoing COVID-19 uncertainty, it is impossible to plan a live event in 2021. Continuing its longstanding tradition of delivering best business networking in a fun and dynamic way, Kidscreen has decided to shift gears to build a robust virtual event experience that will take place online from 8 February to 5 March 2021.

At the heart of this reimagined Kidscreen Summit Virtual experience is a vibrant delegate lounge environment with various options for exhibitors, and also communal space where individual attendees can meet with one another. To facilitate meetings, each delegate will have a customized private video conferencing room with integrated messaging and scheduling tools to make the virtual pitching experience much smoother and more personal than other software solutions.

Kidscreen Summit Virtual will offer scheduled pitching opportunities, an array of networking formats, discussions, mentoring, screenings, expert advice, cocktail parties and other fun group activities. This part of the program is everything that’s been missing from work life lately.

It will also hold conference program, Q&As, research presentations, fireside chats and panel discussions—all designed to keep the industry informed, inspired and way out in front of the latest market trends, challenges and opportunities. The bulk of this year’s sessions will be spread out over the three remaining weeks in the best window possible for live access across time zones. And they’ll be available on-demand until the end of March for easy catch-up viewing.

All Kidscreen Summit Virtual attendees will also have access to the Kidscreen Awards, a virtual celebration of children’s content excellence paying tribute to outstanding TV and digital media work from around the world that keeps kids and families entertained.

This year’s Kidscreen Summit live event held in February brought together 2,200-plus attendees in Miami, representing a 5 per cent increase in registrations from 2019. Registration for Kidscreen Summit Virtual is now open, with both content passes ($495) and business passes ($995) available.