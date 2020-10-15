Here are the Amazon Great Indian Festival deals for gamers to grab on!

India’s gaming heads, are you ready to upgrade your gaming devices? Amazon Great Indian Festival will commence from 17 October where a deluge of deals on gadgets and electronic items will be up for grabs and that includes gaming devices too.
There will be discounts, offers, and cashbacks on gaming smartphones, gaming laptops, gaming consoles, gaming accessories, and game titles. Here are the deals to grab on –
- Starting from gaming laptops, ASUS TUF gaming A15 laptop will get a price-cut of Rs 35,000 and will be available at Rs 62,990. This ASUS laptop comes bundled with AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor at 3.0 GHz along with GeForce GTX 1650 discrete GPU. While it can produce high frame rates for popular games, it can also load massive collection with SSD + HDD dual storage design.
- HP Pavillion gaming laptop will now be priced at Rs 62,990. Besides that, it will house the intel i5 – 9300H processor coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM to offer an ultimate gaming experience.
- Acer Nitro 5 will also get Rs 35,000 price cut and will be available at Rs 59,794. The laptop comes with Intel Core i5-9300H processor with a turbo speed of up to 4.10 GHz. In addition to that, it also offers two storage slots for M.2 Gen 3 x 4 PCIe SSDs using NVMe technology in Raid 01 and up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM.
- Gaming accessories will be available with up to 70 per cent off during the Great Indian Festival sale.
- The latest Xbox Series S will be priced at just Rs 34,990
- The Cosmic Byte H1 gaming headphone will be available at Rs 2,030 during the sale. It comes with features like mic switch and volume controller.
- HP H200 gaming headset priced at Rs 1,999, features a 50mm speaker driver for wide frequency range.
- Nintendo Switch Lite is a smaller version of the Switch that is great for on-the-go gaming. It is optimised for personal, handheld play, making it one of the best gaming consoles for handheld gaming. You can get the Nintendo Switch Lite for Rs 25,190 in the sale.
- Packed with 4K gaming support, the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro is still the champion for console gaming. It can play HDR-enabled PS4 games on an HDR TV, delivering a more vibrant, realistic spectrum of colours. You can get the Sony PS4 Pro 1TB console at Rs 29,990 under the sale.
- OnePlus 8 is the perfect pick for your gaming needs. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor paired with Kryo 585 GPU to give you all the power you need when gaming. It also has a 4300mAH battery that lasts long. You can get the OnePlus 8 for Rs 41,999 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.
- Acer B227Q is a 21.5-inch Full-HD LCD monitor that comes with 1920 x 1080 resolution. The monitor comes with Acer Vision Care that reduces eye strain and provides a more comfortable viewing experience. You can buy the Acer B227Q for Rs 11,673 under the Amazon sale.