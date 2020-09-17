MPL launches Rs 99 Ticket campaign with Manoj Bajpai and Prakash Raj ahead of IPL

Mobile Premier League (MPL), has released its Rs 99 Ticket ad campaign ahead of the IPL, featuring renowned actors Manoj Bajpai and Prakash Raj. The ad will run on TV as well as digital mediums during the IPL starting today.

“The concept was to communicate the unique features of the Rs 99 Ticket in a simple yet impactful manner, and Manoj Bajpai and Prakash Raj fit the bill perfectly. We felt the proposition is unique for our users, with a single pass enabling them to play Fantasy for free all season long, and the ad carries that message with some tongue-in-cheek humour,” said MPL senior vice president, growth and marketing Abhishek Madhavan.

The ads are similar and Manoj Bajpai’s ad will target the Hindi-speaking markets, Prakash Raj’s version, in multiple southern languages, will target the South Indian markets.

The ad was conceptualised and executed by MPL’s creative team. It features Bajpai and Prakash playing themselves and seeks to educate users on MPL’s latest feature, the Rs 99 Ticket, which lets its users play unlimited Fantasy Cricket contests on the app throughout the course of the T20 Cricket season. The ad will run on the Star Sports network during the IPL.