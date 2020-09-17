ViacomCBS rebrands CBS All Access as Paramount +

ViacomCBS has announced CBS All Access to be rebranded as Paramount +, slated to roll out in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics in early 2021.

Earlier announced by president and CEO Bob Bakish, the company was planning to replace the property with a rebooted SVOD streaming platform with additional premium programming.

Speaking about the announcement Bakish stated, “Paramount is an iconic brand loved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling. With Paramount +, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.”

The OTT platform will house new original shows, sports, kids content, and other genres to attract subscribers globally. The new shows to be available on the platform include – The Offer from Paramount Television Studios; Lioness, a spy drama; Behind The Music – The Top 40; The Real Criminal Minds, a true crime docuseries based on the hit CBS Television series; and a revival of The Game from CBS Television Studios and Grammnet Productions

For kids, the company announced a new original series for Kamp Koral, a new original children’s series from Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob Squarepants, and the service’s role as the exclusive SVOD home to The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in early 2021. Additionally new original content will be announced ahead of launch.

Paramount + will house programming from CBS All Access’ existing robust library offering of more than 20,000 episodes and movies from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and more.It will also have its exclusive original series such as The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone, Tooning out on The News, No Activity, Why Women Kill, Interrogation, The Thomas John Experience, and Tell Me A Story, The Stand, The Man Who Fell to Earth, The Harper House, Guilty Party, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New World.

Since the transformation of CBS All Access from late July, the service has experienced significant growth and engagement. With the addition of a diverse mix of content of more than 3,500 episodes from across ViacomCBS’ brands, the service broke a new record for total monthly streams in August and experienced one of its best months ever in terms of new subscriber sign-ups.

“The response from consumers in just the early weeks of the service’s expansion already illustrates the tremendous opportunity ahead of us in bringing these phenomenal ViacomCBS brands together in one premium streaming home under the new Paramount + name. With the addition of even more content from across the portfolio as well as the new exclusive originals we are announcing today, we look forward to the early 2021 rebrand and bringing existing and new subscribers more of the compelling, genre-spanning live sports, breaking news and mountain of entertainment ViacomCBS has to offer,” added ViacomCBS chief digital officer and ViacomCBS Digital CEO Marc DeBevoise.

Earlier this month ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) president and CEO David Lynn informed that Paramount + would not be launched in India as it already has successful streaming operations in Voot and Voot Select in partnership with Viacom18 and Reliance.