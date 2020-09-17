Netflix inks a five-year deal with Saudi animation studio Myrkott

Netflix has signed a five-year deal with Saudi Arabian animation studio, Myrkott, to produce film and television shows based on the region.

The partnership aims to bring new exclusive seasons of Myrkott’s animated series, Masameer, as well as Masameer movies. Its previous seasons along with some exclusive edits will also be added to the streaming giant’s growing regionally focused library.

Commenting on this collaboration, “Netflix MENAT Content Acquisitions director Nuha El Tayeb stated, “Myrkott is at the forefront of creative storytelling and animation in the region. We are continually investing in authentic stories from Saudi Arabia to share their stories across the Arab world and globally. We want to give our members access to great stories that can travel far and wide.”

Earlier this year, Myrkott premiered Masameer: The Movie on the streaming platform. The deal also includes production of an entirely new original adult animation series, details of which are still kept under wraps.

Myrkott CEO and co-founder Abdulaziz Almuzaini added, “We at Myrkott think about this partnership beyond the production aspects, by working with Netflix we inspire Saudi and Arab talents to dream big and support an ecosystem that recognizes equal opportunity, talent and creativity, these are the values that fuelled Myrkott in its pursuit of excellence throughout the years.”