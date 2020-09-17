Here is our top seven picks from the confirmed PS5 games’ list which will launch in 2020

Sony recently hosted its PlayStation 5 showcase event which was primarily focused on PS5 games along with the launch of the console it also shares the price as well as release dates of the games. Here is our pick of the confirmed PS5 games which will launch in 2020 :-

Assassins Creed Valhalla: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an upcoming action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the twelfth major instalment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin’s Creed series, and a successor to the 2018 game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The game is structured around several main story quests and numerous optional side missions. The player takes on the role of Eivor a Viking raider, as they lead their fellow Vikings against the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms. The player will have the choice of playing Eivor as either male or female and is able to customise Eivor’s hair, warpaint, clothing, armor, and tattoos. Variety of weapons are also available, combat has been changed to allow dual wielding of almost any weapon, including shields, and every piece of gear that the player collects is unique. The Eagle Vision mechanic of previous titles will return in the form of “Odin Sight”. It is scheduled for 17 November.

Astro Playroom: Astro’s Playroom is an upcoming 3D platformer developed by SIE Japan Studio’s ASOBI Team divsion. The game is a sequel to Astro Bot Rescue Mission and is loaded to every PlayStation 5 console without use of downloading.The game was announced on June 2020 at the PlayStation 5 reveal event. It will be released on November 2020.

From Bluepoint and Sony Japan comes an extended look at Demon’s Souls gameplay. It features some stunning looks at some of the locations in the game and a boss battle that ends in the series’ signature “You Died” screen. Initially PS5 launched a trailer which mentioned that it is also coming in PC but later in an official blogpost they clarify that the text on the trailer which mentioned is coming to PC is a human error so they have retract the trailer . The game is expected to release in November 2020. Destruction AllStars: Destruction AllStars is an upcoming vehicular combat game developed by Lucid Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It is set to be released for the PlayStation 5 on 12 November 2020

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition was announced for a digital launch on the PS5. The new edition comes with a faster-paced Turbo Mode, a playable Virgil, and a new difficulty called Legendary Dark Knight. Several years after the Order of the Sword incident, a new demonic threat has invaded our world. It’s up to the legendary devil hunters Dante and Nero to stop it, only now they’re joined by series newcomer V.Together, these three men’s fates are tied together in mysterious and surprising ways.

Popular battle royale game Fortnite was announced for PS5 officially during the Sony PlayStation 5 Showcase event. Fortnite was one that most players could assume would make its way to the PS5. Regardless, Epic Games showed a new video at the event that confirmed the game as a PS5 launch title. The main attraction of the next-generation Fortnite graphics is the use of ray tracing. This feature makes its way to Fortnite on 17September to those who have the graphical capability to do so. Ray tracing will likely be brought over to consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series S or X as well. It will be available on launch day pf PS5.

A Big Adventure is an upcoming platform game developed by Sumo Digital and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 5. Part of the LittleBigPlanet series, it follows Sackboy, and features 3D platforming as opposed to 2.5D in previous entries. Players can go on this epic platforming journey solo-style, or they can team up with friends for collaborative, chaotic multiplayer fun

is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The narrative continues from Marvel’s Spider-Man and its downloadable content The City That Never Sleeps, during which Miles Morales is bitten by a genetically-enhanced spider and gains powers similar to Peter Parker’s. A year after the first game and its DLC, Miles has fully integrated himself into the black and red suit as an experienced Spider-Man while defending both his new home in Harlem and the rest of New York City from a gang war between the Roxxon energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army lead by the Tinkerer. Parker tells Miles that he has to be like his late father and walk on the path to becoming a hero for the city of New York. It is due to be released on 12 November 2020 and 19 November as a launch title for the PlayStation 5.