Johnson family returns with a television special animated episode of ‘Black-ish’

ABC’s Black-ish returns with the Johnson family with a television special animated episode. ABC has released the first look of the animated special via the Black-ish Twitter account.

Black-ish premiered in 2014 and has since been an adored TV comedy. The show is centred around the Johnson family, starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson as the parents of five kids. Black-ish has been a success with two spin-offs, Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. A third, Old-ish, is currently in the works.

Black-ish season seven premieres 21 October. Before that, the show will air an election-themed episode on 4 October. The hour-long special will have two episodes, the second of which will be animated. The first episode will focus on Junior excited to be voting for the first time, when he discovers that he has been purged from the voter polls. The second, animated part finds Dre campaigning against his colleague’s run for Congress.

Matthew Cherry (Hair Love) will be directing both episodes, while Smiley Guy Studios executive producer and co-owner Jonas Diamond and Big Jump Entertainment executive producer and co-owner Rod Amador will be producing the animation.