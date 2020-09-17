Harry Styles to play Starfox in MCU’s ‘Eternals’ while Thanos returns in ‘Eternal #2’ comics

While the commencement of MCU’s Phase IV has been delayed due to the pandemic, the studio is prepping big time for its upcoming slate. As per recent reports, the entertainment studio has roped in Harry Styles to play the role of Starfox in the Eternals.

According to Marvel Fans Forever Facebook page, the Dunkirk actor has finished filming for the movie, but his role is still kept under wraps. He is reportedly going to play Starfox, Thanos’ brother in the MCU.

Unlike the Mad Titan, Starfox’s job is to protect the Earth. In Marvel Comics, he has served as the member of the Avengers and Dark Guardians, facing off Thanos many times. Starfox is a loving, charming and carefree character who has the ability to psychically control people’s emotions. This news is still to be confirmed by the entertainment conglomerate.

On the other hand, Thanos is set to return in Marvel Comics in the next issue of Eternals by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic. Marvel recently revealed the cover for Eternals #2 with its biggest villain featured on the cover of the issue. Thanos’ return isn’t unexpected, but surely surprising, regarding his death previously.

Thanos, a descendant of Eternals, inherited the deviant gene from birth that transformed him into the monster. He was last seen in the Guardians of the Galaxy, getting sucked into a black hole along with Hela. He was thought to be killed in the incident, but Eternals #2 will find him battling with Ikaris as the Eternals are seemingly misplaced in time.

Marvel also stated that Eternals #2 series will see a face-to-face with Thanos after one of his own has died. According to the new preview, Thanos will play a ‘monumental role’ in the future of the Eternals franchise, seen with a menacing smile on the cover, as he watches Ikaris float over a seemingly crumbling city.