Games24x7 and Sourav Ganguly join hands to strengthen My11Circle’s ‘Play with Champions’ proposition

My11Circle recently released a new campaign featuring former Indian cricket captain and brand ambassador Sourav Ganguly. Conceptualised by marketing consulting firm Spring Marketing Capital, the ad films asks cricket enthusiasts to make their teams on the app to compete directly with Sourav Ganguly.

My11Circle introduced the ‘Beat the Expert’ contest — the only fantasy sports contest that allows a player to make a team and play directly with legendary cricketers.

The new series of commercials will run across live cricket both on Star Sports Television and Hotstar. Apart from live cricket, the brand also plans to showcase these commercials on various digital platforms to amplify the reach among the vast cricket fan base.

Ganguly said,”My11Circle’s ‘Play with Champions’ has become a buzzword among fantasy sports lovers within a year. Fantasy cricket is a game of mind and superior skills. It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with an innovative brand like My11Circle. This association gives me a chance to make my fantasy cricket team, and play directly with so many cricket fans that bring back fond memories of my cricketing days. Stay safe and enjoy the game.”

Speaking about the launch Games24x7director – brand and marketing strategy, Avik Das Kanungo said, “The new campaign featuring Mr. Sourav Ganguly brings alive the fun and thrill of My11Circle’s core proposition of ‘Play With Champions’. This cricketing season, our objective is to reach out to more and more cricket enthusiasts through this campaign and tell them about our exciting proposition that allows them to play directly with the legends of the game they have idolised over the years. We are confident that fantasy sports players will love the campaign and the proposition.”

The gaming platform has hosted three champion cricketers so far: The leg-spinner and Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan, former and Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson.

During this cricketing season, My11Circle plans to host a weekly tournament that will create a crorepati on the platform. Apart from this weekly crorepati tournament, the company also plans to reward the skills of the top and most consistent fantasy cricket player of this season on My11Circle with a prize money of Rs 2 crore.