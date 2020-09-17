Nine network to air animation series ‘Jungle Beat’ on 9GO!

Nine Network Australia have acquired the Australian broadcast rights to the hit animation series Jungle Beat from distributor, Monster Entertainment. The deal comes on the heels of the worldwide launch of the animated feature Jungle Beat: The Movie, which was produced by Sandcastle Studios in collaboration with Sunrise Productions.

The TV series will premier on 20 September, airing every weekend on 9GO!

This is part of a raft of recent sales including broadcasters HRT in Croatia, and ANTV in Indonesia. SVODs Urania in the Czech Republic, iDipper and

Telecoming in France, and Fauna and Adisebaba in Turkey. Noorplay in

Arabic-speaking territories, Telecom Italia, Air G Mini Me Videos for mobile

SVOD and territories in US, Minno worldwide excluding MENA, China, Vietnam, Middle East, Scandinavia and South Korea.

Nine will broadcast the first 78 x 7 mins episodes of Jungle Beat, the award-winning children’s animated series created and produced from South Africa’s Sunrise Productions. There are another 13 x 7 mins season of this ongoing series in production, which will be ready by the end of the year.

The latest seasons of Jungle Beat have been sold to major broadcasters including Turner’s Boomerang in German-speaking Europe, RTE in Ireland, YLE in Finland, SVT in Sweden and VRT in Belgium, SRC, the public broadcaster for French- speaking Canada and Gulli in French-speaking Africa.

Jungle Beat is a family-friendly comedy series of 3D animated non-dialogue shorts, each focusing on a different adorable animal character and the hilarious situations they encounter in nature. It’s aimed at children between the ages of four and eight years old, but ratings have proved its appeal for a much wider audience.

Monster Entertainment has sold the top-rated hit series to broadcasters in 182 countries to date, as well as to 45 airlines. Banter Toys has also signed on as the exclusive distributor for Jungle Beat toys and other licensed products in Australia and New Zealand.

Jungle Beat: The Movie, made its worldwide debut on digital platforms worldwide on 26 June, and can be found on Apple TV, Amazon and Google Play in Australia. Grammy Award®-nominated singer/songwriter Natasha Bedingfield also recorded a brand-new song for the film entitled Together in This, and the studio worked with Australia Zoo on a brand partnership around the launch of the film.