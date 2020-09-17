AMD president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to keynote at CES 2021

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced that AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will keynote during CES 2021. Su will present the AMD vision for the future of research, education, work, entertainment and gaming, including a portfolio of high-performance computing and graphics solutions. This will be the first time the CES keynote series will be available in real time to registered attendees around the world.

CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience, extending the reach of this global event to existing and new audiences. Attendees will have a front row seat to the latest technology breakthroughs. Global brands and startups will launch the latest cutting-edge products. Thought leaders will share ideas that will shape the future. This new immersive experience will bring together the tech community.

“Technology and innovation help us all respond to these rapidly changing times. As we reimagine CES 2021 and move to an all-digital experience, we look forward to hearing from Dr. Su as she highlights how AMD is working with other industry leading partners to solve some of the world’s toughest challenges. The advanced solutions and technologies introduced by AMD will undoubtedly redefine how we move forward as an industry,” said CTA president and CEO Gary Shapiro.

“AMD technology is at the heart of some of today’s most popular consumer products and services. As we push the envelope on performance, we expand what is possible in personal computing, gaming and online services and experiences.I look forward to sharing exciting new technology developments at CES 2021, and what it will mean to the way we live, work, learn and play,” said Su.

Su has held the position of AMD president and chief executive officer since October 2014, and serves on the AMD Board of Directors. In 2014, she was chief operating officer responsible for integrating AMD’s business units, sales, global operations and infrastructure enablement teams into a single market-facing organisation responsible for product strategy and execution. Su joined AMD in January 2012 as senior vice president and general manager, global business units and was responsible for driving end-to-end business execution of AMD products and solutions. Following a keynote at CES 2019, this will be the second time Su will present a CES keynote.

Su joins recently announced keynote speaker Verizon chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. The CES keynote schedule will be updated regularly as keynote speakers are announced. Top visionaries and thought leaders are expected to speak and share insights on premiere technologies during CES 2021.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world. CES 2021 will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world. CES 2021 will provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships.