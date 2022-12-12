Although modern video games are getting more advanced these days, many people still miss the classics they enjoyed the most when they were still kids. Retro games can make people feel like a kid again. Even though the things needed in these titles, such as CD-ROMs, arcade machines, etc., do not exist anymore, you can still indulge your longing with the modern setup. Smartphones possess more processing power, making them capable of running most of these titles.

In other words, you’ll enjoy playing those console classics such as Super Mario, arcade games such as Space Invaders and Pac-Man, and typical computer games such as RollerCoaster Tycoon. The following are some famous retro games you can play on your smartphone.

Tetris

It is a fact that Tetris remains one of the most lasting video games of all time that is played on different platforms. You can significantly enjoy playing the modern mobile version, whether you want to play the classic block-building engine or try your luck on the other modes that provide more challenges and bonuses. Additionally, you can monitor your scores over time. The new version made some changes to the original graphics. Although it does not look the same as the one you remember back then, it looks fabulous on your phones or tablets. For both Android and iOS, Tetris is free. However, you’ll have to pay $5 if you want to remove ads. You can search for the Tetris game on Play Store and download a vpn for iphone, which can help you in changing your App Store location and find it at a cheaper price.

Sonic the Hedgehog Classic

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the greatest retro classics. This app imitates the 1991 classic game, which is the original version of the game. Now, this game has been remastered so it can be played on Android and iOS. But, are remastered games worth it? Absolutely! The objective of the game is to work your way through the different levels at faster speeds and gather as many rings as you can. Additionally, you can also try the new Time Attack mode, which allows you to race against time so you can beat any level as fast as possible. Just like Tetris, Sonic the Hedgehog Classic is free to play for Android and iOS, however, there is a $2 upgrade for removing ads.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Several years have passed since the launching of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on console screens. Now, this retro game is now revived with its app version, wherein the protagonist Carl Johnson returned to his home in Los Santos. It is considered one of the greatest in the series, with a larger map and a more interesting story compared to its previous versions. This is the first time that the player can swim and climb in a GTA game. This option can certainly attract you and will take you hours to complete. Playing Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on Android and iOS will cost you $7.

Space Invaders

Although its graphics might not be able to compete with modern blockbuster games, however, players are still attracted to Space Invaders due to its retro charm. It is timeless and addictive. Its creator, Taito has successfully developed a mobile version of this game which is exactly the same as the original one. In fact, at the bottom of the screen, you can see a joystick and buttons. The game will keep on going as long as you keep on firing. You’ll have to pay $5 to play Space Invaders on Android and iOS.

Prince of Persia: Escape

Prince of Persia was the inspiration for a movie and several sequels. But before that, Prince of Persia was a well-known game created for the Apple II. During its time, it features groundbreaking graphics. Although this app does not exactly look like its original version, however, it is the official mobile adaptation. It offers the same gameplay, visual effects, and overall experience. Being the prince, you’ll get the chance to escape from dungeons, defeat enemies, jump gaps, and avoid spikes.

Conclusion

There are numerous classic games that can take you back in time when you were still a kid. Which of these classic games is your favorite? Are you already excited in playing your favorite retro game once again?