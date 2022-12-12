Chaos launched V-Ray 6 for Revit, connecting two of architecture’s most trusted products into a single pipeline. With a new link to Enscape, architects and specialists can finally collaborate on photorealistic visualizations at any part of their process, without losing design intent. When paired with new tools for procedural clouds and remote collaboration, the best visuals in the world are only a few clicks away.

“When we announced the Chaos Bridge, the first thing we heard was, ‘When can we get this for Revit?! Now, design decisions remain intact from conception to completion, so teams can iterate faster and not waste precious hours re-doing something that’s already been done,” said Chaos V-Ray for Revit product manager Ana Lyubenova.

Real-Time to Photoreal

What starts in Enscape can now be rendered and edited in V-Ray 6, wherever it needs to be pushed to the highest levels of photorealism. This unbroken chain comes complete with support for Enscape environments, materials and compatible 3D assets, so what the visualization team receives is a 1:1 version of what the architect designed. Even custom skies created in Enscape are automatically transferred.

Procedural Clouds

Since clouds can have a big impact on the look of an outdoor scene, V-Ray 6 introduces a new procedural cloud system, built on Enscape technology. Instead of spending hours browsing through HDRI libraries, or adding skies later in Photoshop, artists can now easily simulate a variety of cloud types and weather conditions, from partly cloudy to overcast. This new system is not only memory efficient, it’s a powerful way to create dynamic timelapse presentations and streaming streaks of sunlight.

Fast Decals

The new V-RayDecal capability quickly projects textures onto multiple surfaces and materials, all while working as a native Revit family. Users can not only adjust its position, size and angles, but project displacement through it, bringing more realism to cracked walls, stains, road marks and more.

Cloud-Based Collaboration

It’s now easier to share work and collaborate with internal/external stakeholders via the cloud. With Chaos Cloud Collaboration, users can share images and image panoramas straight from the V-Ray Frame Buffer and get feedback from reviewers, speeding up the approval process for everyone involved.

Additional Features and Improvements Include:

Lighting

Finite Dome Light – Set the physical size and scale of your 3D environments when using image-based lighting.

Materials

New Iridescent Materials – Easily create iridescent materials like coated glass, metals and ceramics using the V-Ray Material’s new Thin Film option.

Better Translucent Materials – Render materials like frosted glass and marble faster with the V-Ray Material’s improved subsurface scattering mode.

More Accurate Reflections – Metals and rough reflective materials now render even more realistically thanks to a new energy preservation technique.

Enhanced Dirt Texture – Ensure that dirt and weathering are in the right places with positioning tools that can easily add or exclude objects.

Improved Revit Material Conversions – Native Revit Generic materials now render more accurately. They can also be edited in V-Ray and saved as .vrmat files.

Material Preview Swatch – The new Sphere swatch preview offers the same intuitive material view users experience in Chaos Cosmos.

Workflow

Asset Tags – Assets can now be grouped using a new tagging system, greatly improving scene organization for complex projects.

Central Library – V-Ray’s built-in material library is now part of Chaos Cosmos, so designers can conveniently find and manage all of their assets in one place. The HDRI environments used by Light Gen are also now included in Cosmos.

V-Ray Frame Buffer and Post-Production

Composition Guides – A new proportions layer makes it easy to compose the right camera angle with the help of visual guides like the rule-of-thirds and the golden ratio.

Panorama Viewer – The spherical panoramas V-Ray pioneered can now be explored and edited without the need of third-party tools.

To see all the new features, explore V-Ray 6 for Revit’s ‘What’s New’ page.

Pricing and Availability. V-Ray 6 for Revit is available now. All V-Ray subscription plans work for all supported host applications, including Revit, SketchUp, Rhino, 3ds Max, Cinema 4D, Maya, Houdini, Nuke and Unreal.