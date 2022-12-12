MAAC Vashi and Panvel organised its 19th annual award function, Gravity 2022 on 3 December 2022. Over the past 18 years, MAAC Vashi and Panvel Gravity has become the leading 3D animation and VFX event in Navi Mumbai.

Organised at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium, the event was inaugurated by Animax studios India Pvt. Ltd. directors Prasad Vanarase and Sanjay Khanted, MAAC national academic head Abir Aich, Aptech VP Bhavika Chauhan and MAAC zonal head Hitesh Mestry.

GRAVITY provided students of MAAC Vashi and Panvel a chance to experience the production pipeline flow and understand the ins and outs of working in a production house.

In this three month in-house competition, students were given an opportunity to create original artworks and submit them in various categories. A total of 150 Individual and Group entries were submitted in the categories – Best Sketching, Best Digital Painting, Best Matte Painting, Best Photography, Best character Modelling and Best Digital filmmaking, Best Motion Graphics , Best UI Design, Best Visual Effects Film, Best Vector Arts and Best 3D Game Asset.

Students were given a chance to showcase their skills to representatives from leading production houses and stalwarts in the Indian Animation Industry. Apart from showcasing student’s works, the event also allowed students of MAAC Vashi and Panvel to showcase their talents by performing at the event.

Winners this year were honoured with a trophy and winning certificates sponsored by Animax Studios India Pvt. Ltd. The winners are: