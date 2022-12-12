Revenant Esports has bolstered its VALORANT roster ahead of the upcoming major tournaments by signing exceptional athlete Sahil Duble.

Duble, who plays as a duelist, has been a renowned name in the game and is known for his explosive style of play and consistent performances in various tournaments. His arrival will certainly give Revenant Esports the much desired an edge in their attack lineup.

Duble, popularly known as 1TaPGoD, joins the roster which already consists of some of the strong and top names like Saaransh Dang, Shailesh Dalvi, Kasif Sayyed, Enrico Perez and Joshua Miles Santos.

“We are thrilled to announce the signing of Sahil Duble. He is one of the most talented valorant players and his addition into the Revenant Esports team is a major boost for our team ahead of the Redbull Campus Clutch World Final. Being a duelist, I’m confident that Duble will play a crucial role in strategising the team’s approach to success and will help them achieve greater heights by producing top-notch performances. I wish Duble and the entire valorant team of Revenant Esports the best of luck for the ongoing and upcoming event and hoping they will give their best to bring glory,” said Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia.

Duble, who previously represented Team True Rippers, has won titles at the Helios Cup, Esamurai Esports Tournament, Frolic Esports Tournament and Logitech GPro Showdown in the past.

“I’m delighted to join the country’s top Esports organisation—Revenant Esports, which has a very strong valorant roster. It’s will be a great experience to play along with some of the best in the game and I look forward to give my best in order to help the team achieve success in the upcoming tournaments,” Duble expressed his excitement on joining Revenant Esports.

After Duble’s addition, Revenant Esports’ valorant roster will be as follow,

Saaransh “Whimp” Dang

Shailesh “blackhawk” Dalvi

Kasif “Paradox” Sayyed

Enrico “Ching” Perez

Joshua “JoshS” Santos

Sahil “1TaPGoD” Duble

By building a roster, which includes high-skilled talented individuals, Revenant Esports has been producing remarkable performances consistently in Esports in India and globally too.