Enabled by new technologies, the gaming industry is continually booming across the world and in India. According to the report by Interactive Media Venture Capital Fund Lumikai titled ‘State of India Gaming report FY22,’ the Indian gaming industry is expected to almost quadruple to $8.6 Billion by 2027 from the current $2.6 Billion.

While there are a vast number of people who are engaging in gaming, especially iGaming, there are still a few apprehensions associated with the industry. For example, the fear of a family member/ friend forming an addiction. This is a genuine concern that the iGaming industry, at large, takes very seriously. A few simple steps that are aimed to guide players can reduce the possibility of addiction to a large extent. This is also supported by a recent study we conducted.

The study

Parimatch recently employed brain-scanning technology and performed a Neuromarketing study. The research included twelve players and employed three distinct technologies to determine how responsible gaming is regarded. They continued the investigation by tracking brain cell activity, facial expressions, and eye movements.

According to the findings of the study, it would be far more beneficial to the players’ development of a positive view if the concept of responsible gaming was presented as guidance rather than a limited statement.

What is responsible gaming and how to present it as guidance?

Gaming responsibly entails maintaining gaming to an appropriate and safe level so as not to expose oneself to the dangers of iGaming. Responsible gaming is a complex process that includes numerous steps, such as educating oneself on what iGaming addiction entails, its symptoms, and so on.

Responsible gaming is a broad concept that encompasses several policies and requirements that apply to betting stakeholders to ensure that they adhere to the highest quality standards and provide a safe user experience that protects people from the potential negative outcomes of iGaming.

Key responsible gaming features:

One of the most essential aspects of safe gaming requires operators to implement a set of controls and systems that form the foundation of a safe online environment.

The major component of responsible gaming is the prevention of juvenile gaming, and it should be underlined that people who have not achieved the legal age (18 or 21) should not be permitted to play for real money.

Operators should ensure that privacy is protected and they are in compliance with most regulators’ standards by implementing many rigorous procedures to limit access to crucial private data, beginning with players’ names, addresses, and phone numbers.

Apart from complying with these few essential guidelines, the iGaming sites should be reminding the users about mindfulness by establishing a limit button to promote ethical gaming.

Conclusion

Responsible gaming is critical for sustaining the integrity and actual enjoyment of online gaming. It is the responsibility of both the players and the platform to conduct ethical gaming so that everyone has a good time playing online and winning. Responsible or mindful gaming concepts should be included and promoted in the platform and products offered by reputable iGaming platforms. This will enable avoiding addiction, illicit gaming, and dealing with online hazards and privacy breaches. Every iGaming operator and software supplier should prioritize safe gaming so that their users may enjoy their activities in a safe atmosphere. This will enable responsible gaming among users.

Further, everyone who engages in iGaming should do it as a recreational activity. Responsible gaming involves playing for fun and excitement, rather than as a source of income. One of the most important aspects of safe gaming is preparing to lose. However, if one practices ethical gaming regularly, this will not be an issue.



(This article has been contributed by Parimatch International chief commercial officer Dmitry Belianin and AnimationXpress does not necessarily subscribe to these views)







