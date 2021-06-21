KLEVV launches the New CRAS C920 and C720 SSDs in India

KLEVV, has launched two new M.2 NVMe PCIe Solid State Drives (SSDs) – the CRAS C920, KLEVV’s first PCIe Gen4x4 SSD, and the CRAS C720 SSD, a PCIe Gen3x4 SSD which is an upgraded version of last year’s C710 enhances the gaming performances. Both products have a matte black PCB to reflect its low-key yet sophisticated design philosophy.

CRAS C920 – the full power of PCIe 4.0

Utilizing the latest PCle 4.0 technology, KLEVV’s CRAS C920 SSD offers up to two to three times the speed of current mainstream PCle Gen3 SSDs. This SSD boasts speeds of up to 7000MB/s read and 6850MB/s write and is available in both 1TB and 2TB capacities. Compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms, the CRAS C920 can help you deliver all of the enhanced performance of the newest chipsets and CPUs.

CRAS C720 – the smart upgrade choice

The PCIe Gen3x4 CRAS C720 is a smart and affordable upgrade that can raise your system to a new level, with speeds up to 3400MB/s read and 3100MB/s write. By using extensive testing and verification, CRAS C720 is able to offer long term reliability. And it is available in capacities from 256GB to 2TB to suit all storage scenarios.

Advanced tech for data integrity and reliability

KLEVV’s C920 and C720 are packed with advanced features to enhance whole-system performance, SSD lifetime, and value. The intelligent SLC caching algorithm brings high endurance and optimized performance. A hardware LDPC ECC Engine also enhances endurance – and, together with the thermal throttling algorithm and SRAM error handling, guards data integrity, too. These drives also use advanced 3D NAND technology, the assurance of Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology (S.M.A.R.T), plus a five-year limited warranty. Included is Acronis True Image HD 2018 software for easy full disk-image backup and data migration from older drive