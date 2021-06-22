Total Gaming becomes India’s first gamer to cross 25million subscribers and over 3billion total views

Ajay (Ajjubhai) popularly known as Total Gaming has crossed the milestone of 25M subscribers on YouTube and became the first gamer and gaming content creator in India to cross this milestone. Recently, Ajay, the YouTuber from Ahmedabad also became the first Indian gamer to garner three billion collective views on YouTube. Breaking the popular notion of ‘face value’, Ajay crossed all these milestones without revealing his identity and face.

With no agenda, roadmaps, and strategy, Ajay had started the Total Gaming YouTube channel in 2018 to play with the gaming community and entertain them. The impressive response from gaming and esports enthusiasts helped him grow exponentially in mere two years. Between 2020 and 2021, his YouTube channel observed nearly 5X increase in his subscribers (from 5M to 25M) and view count (460million to 3billion). Thereby making Total Gaming India’s leading independent gaming influencer. In 2020, he was also named in the list of top live streamers by views on YouTube. 2020 has indeed been a great year for gamers like him.

Reaching this milestone, Total Gaming commented, “It is phenomenal to wake up to this milestone. I hadn’t expected to reach here. Having no friends of similar interest, I had started the Total Gaming channel on YouTube with an intention to entertain and play along with the gaming community. I only realised that I have grown to be one of the biggest gamers only when I reached the mark of 8M subscribers on YouTube. I never thought that I would reach the milestone of 25M subscribers and 3B total views. Proud to have built the gaming community of my own that still supports me as they were during my initial days.2020 has been a great year for me as a gamer and the gaming industry at large. Locked up at home, I took it as an opportunity to outgrow and create the best content for my audience. The increasing numbers are just a testimony that I am doing some great work and will continue to do it further. Looking forward to creating more engaging gaming content,”

Having not revealed his face, it has been a tough journey for Ajjubhai as he had been constantly innovating to come up with engaging content as that is the only thing on the display. While people with face revealed to the camera have the advantage of creating content through facial expressions and surroundings, it gets challenging to do so with just a pure gameplay screen. His latest gaming series – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, is a classic example of how Ajjubhai is investing his efforts in creating unique gaming content. In this series, Total Gaming dubbed an English game to Hindi to engage with his audiences, which is the first of its kind in the Indian gaming industry.

Excited to see Ajay’s growth and potential, his mentor, OpraahFx founder Pranav Panpalia said, “I am extremely overwhelmed to see Total Gaming growing at such a great rate. Having been mentoring India’s leading gaming content creators who had a camera presence, it was challenging yet an exciting opportunity to grow solely through gameplay content and audio commentary. It is interesting to see how Ajay creates path-breaking yet simple content to keep his audiences engaged. It has completely been a game of quality content, and this milestone is a testament that ‘content truly is a king’ and it is only quality content that will rule the entertainment industry.”

On his channel – Total Gaming, Ajay can be seen having great fun while playing PC and mobile games like Free Fire, Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG, Minecraft and GTA5. He has become one of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers in India.